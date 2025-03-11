Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

