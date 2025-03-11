Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,735 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

