Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202,145 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Corebridge Financial worth $138,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

CRBG opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

