Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 431,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,528,000 after purchasing an additional 212,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.14. The company has a market capitalization of $560.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

