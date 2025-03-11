Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $17.39 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 4.8 %

Booking stock opened at $4,451.03 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,861.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,667.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

