Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $25.65 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after buying an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 128.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Shares of UNH opened at $479.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.21 and its 200-day moving average is $552.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

