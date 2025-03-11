Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

