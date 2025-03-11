Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196,788 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

