Costain Group (LON:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%.
Costain Group Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 112 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.24. The firm has a market cap of £299.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.
Costain Group Company Profile
