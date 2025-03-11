Critical Comparison: Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 1 4.00 Seven & i 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jardine Matheson and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Seven & i”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $36.05 billion 0.32 $686.00 million N/A N/A Seven & i $79.46 billion 0.47 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Volatility and Risk

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seven & i beats Jardine Matheson on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Seven & i

(Get Free Report)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.