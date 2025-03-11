CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on March 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 7.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $308.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.