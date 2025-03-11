Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, and MoneyLion are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are significantly involved in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, whether through mining, trading, or developing blockchain technology. These stocks provide investors with a way to gain exposure to the digital currency market without directly purchasing cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,462,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,933,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 33,987,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 1,497,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,126. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 11,514,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,856,822. The company has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 527,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 3,550,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,080. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $271.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 3.51.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,140. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.85 million, a P/E ratio of 398.77 and a beta of 3.04.

