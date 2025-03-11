Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

