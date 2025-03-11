CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI remained flat at $2.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,734. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 17,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $30,033.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,914.08. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.