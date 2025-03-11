Cushing Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,075 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after buying an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,801,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 739,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

