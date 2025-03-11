Cushing Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

