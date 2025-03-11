Cushing Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

