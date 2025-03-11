Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,532 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,073 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.23 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.