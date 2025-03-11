Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,532 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,073 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.23 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
