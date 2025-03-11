Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its position in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

