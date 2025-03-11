Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,472 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.11 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.