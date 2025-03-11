Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $69,381,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.