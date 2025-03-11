Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,699.88 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,863.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,982.70.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,383. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

