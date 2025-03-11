Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.