Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,594,000 after buying an additional 165,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

