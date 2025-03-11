Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.31), with a volume of 2223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.86).

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 398.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.