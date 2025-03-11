Daniel J. Lippis Sells 400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,592. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 189,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $92,631,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.