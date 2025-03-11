David Rivas Sells 351,785 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 46,533,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,582,889. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
