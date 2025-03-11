Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

