Davis R M Inc. Has $28.99 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,053,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 225,006 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after buying an additional 193,863 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,114,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 116,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

