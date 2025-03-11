Davis R M Inc. Has $36.86 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,073 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.