Davis R M Inc. Has $49.43 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $49,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $576.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

