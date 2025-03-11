Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,661 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,269,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 1,643,265 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 1,421,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,385,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

