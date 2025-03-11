Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $101,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 291,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,523,000 after purchasing an additional 970,865 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9 %

APH stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.