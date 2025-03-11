Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $436.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $562.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

