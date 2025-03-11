Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,395 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $82,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

