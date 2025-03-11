Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CRA International worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,864.45. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $333,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,692.13. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $2,579,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

CRA International Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $174.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $214.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.55.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

