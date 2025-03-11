Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.