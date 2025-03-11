Dearborn Partners LLC Has $26.07 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of STERIS worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $206,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

