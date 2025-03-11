Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $369.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average of $373.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

