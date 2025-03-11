Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 352 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,560,000 after acquiring an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

