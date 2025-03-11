Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.87 and last traded at $91.77. Approximately 1,578,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,718,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.