Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 36.9% – Here’s What Happened

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 36.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06). Approximately 994,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 326,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Deltic Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.63.

About Deltic Energy

An emerging UK focused E&P company

