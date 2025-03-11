Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,130 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,099.20. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 734,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,745. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.