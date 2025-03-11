Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,130 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,099.20. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 734,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,745. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.