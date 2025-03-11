Desjardins Comments on MDA Space’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued on Sunday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get MDA Space alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Ci Capital raised their price target on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.43.

MDA Space Stock Up 3.5 %

MDA opened at C$27.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. MDA Space has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 61,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.06, for a total transaction of C$1,711,660.00. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 9,700 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$277,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,285,710. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.