Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $28.01. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 7,940 shares.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 231,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

