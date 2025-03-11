Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

