Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,220 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

