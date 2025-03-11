Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

