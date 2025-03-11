Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

