DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,478 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 8.75% of DMC Global worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

